Brave mum Sabrina Richardson, who has spent years battling a rare form of cancer, has now headed to Germany for a new treatment option.

The incredible 47-year-old has been fighting for her life since 2020, when she discovered a lump on her knee that turned out to be a rare form of cancer called myxclofibrosarcoma.

Only 178 cases of this soft tissue cancer are diagnosed every year in England, usually in people over the age of 60.

In the years since she has tried all sorts of treatment, and over the Christmas period last year was preparing to have her leg amputated to stop the cancer from spreading any further.

Sabrina Richards has received her first round of treatment in Germany, after a successful fundraising campaign. | Submit

Tragically, before the procedure could take place doctors discovered that it had spread to her lungs.

This new discovery meant that little more could be done, and future treatment options would focus on extending Sabrina’s lifespan rather than removing the cancer entirely.

As such, Sabrina sought out other options, saying she would do anything to beat this disease and stay alive.

Her search saw her find a private treatment option in Germany - called arterial chemotherapy embolisation, which is a heavily targeted chemotherapy treatment - that has proved successful in the treatment of sarcomas, and thanks to a series of fundraisers she’s now been able to jet off for her first round of treatment on June 27.

She told The Star: “Dr Vogl is amazing.

“He has never treated anyone with my cancer before but has had success with other sarcoma cancers so it sounded like he wants to try and make me a success story.

“The hospital was amazing the staff so friendly, helpful and so efficient - definitely felt like we were in safe hands.

“There were people from all over the world going for treatment, he’s very popular. Such an amazing person and good sense of humour makes you feel at ease.”

Sabrina will be returning to the European country for her second round of treatment on her birthday, July 23, and continues to fundraise.

Each session costs around £3,900, with extra expenses like travel and accommodation meaning that she could use all the help she can get.