There’s no more colourful indication of the Festive season than a fully decorated Christmas tree.

And thanks to the generous support of the Sheffield business community, South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout now has a fine display of trees in all its properties.

They were donated by Valleyside Garden Centre, Dore Moor Garden Centre, Bents Green Nurseries, Billingley Christmas Trees, Ferndale Garden Centre and The Log Shop at Meersbrook..

And the trees are now decorated and adding sparkle to all the Roundabout residential properties in Sheffield and Rotherham.

“We cannot thank these great businesses enough for their support in helping us to create some Christmas spirit for the young people living at our many projects,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“Something as simple as a Christmas tree can be enjoyed by all our young people and let them know that they are not alone at Christmas.”

Roundabout is the charity that supports more than 380 vulnerable young people every day, providing shelter, support and life skills to help them gain independence all year round.

The annual Roundabout Christmas campaign is also now open, giving people the opportunity to buy a special gift for a vulnerable young person.

The charity asks supporters to bear in mind that the young people it supports range in age from 16 to 25 so gifts need to reflect that diversity.

Suggestions include high street vouchers, games, home décor, pampering essentials, pyjamas, arts and craft supplies, stationary, books and gadgets such as headphones.