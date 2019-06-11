Death of base-jumping father-of-two from Sheffield recorded as ‘misadventure’
A verdict of death by misadventure has been recorded for a Sheffield father-of-two who was tragically killed while base-jumping in the Swiss Alps.
Mark Hart, 44, of Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, died performing a jump with friends in the Lauterbrunnen Valley on August 26, 2018.
The extreme sport involves jumping from cliffs, mountains or buildings while wearing a wing suit or using a parachute.
A post-mortem examination found that the father-of-two died as a result of multiple injuries sustained when he hit the mountainside and that he had also taken cannabis prior to his death.
During an inquest held at Sheffield's Medico-Legal Centre today, June 11, his cause of death was ruled as misadventure.
Mark, who legally changed his middle name to Dangerous by deed poll, ‘died doing the sport he loved’ according to a GoFundMe page set up to support his fiancée Anna Baker and three-year-old twins, Megan and Bethany.
Due to the circumstances surrounding his death, his travel insurance did not cover the repatriation of his body to the UK.
More than £18,000 was raised online to help bring him home.
Mark, who worked as a joiner, was born was born in Hanover in 1974 as his father was serving in the army there and moved to Sheffield after meeting Anna.
His sporting career begun as a child with a love of gymnastics and rock climbing, and he was described as an ‘adrenaline junkie’.
He had often climbed in the Peak District and also had snow-boarded all over Europe.
However when a knee injury stopped him snowboarding he turned to climbing and sky-diving where he had more than 250 dives.
He started base jumping in 2015 and had taken part in more than 175 leaps.