‘Dead’ South Yorkshire dog saved after horror crash by passing stranger

Cuddles, a Lhasa Apso, was brought back from the brink after a passing veterinary nurse stopped to use life saving techniques on her, after her owner believed her pet had died.

Cuddles owner Kim Poskitt told ITV that when she got to her pet, Cuddles was covered in blood, had no heartbeat and had stopped breathing. She said she had asked the driver of the car, who had stopped, to help her carry Cuddles back to her home in Doncaster to be buried.

A dog thought 'clinically dead' after being hit by a car after chasing a squirrel into a South Yorkshire road was brought back from the brink by a stranger.

That was when veterinary nurse Jo Caukwell arrived and stopped to try to help

She believed the dog was clinically dead – but tried canine CPR anyway. And when Cuddles started breathing again, she was rushed to a vet, despite fears she may not survive the night.

Jo, who visited Cuddles at home this week, told ITV News: "It was just meant to be that I was passing. Seconds later and it would have been too late.

"But people never think to learn CPR for animals. It's really important that people know how to do it, just as they would for humans - so many lives could be saved if people did a quick course or watched a video."

Jo has now released a video detailing how to perform CPR on a pet using a similar technique to that performed on humans.

The RSPCA website provides advice on first aid for a dog with no heartbeat. They also state while first aid may save your pet's life, it should never be considered a substitute for professional veterinary treatment.

The advice for a dog with no heartbeat is:

> someone call a vet immediately while you begin emergency first aid:

> Feel and listen for a heartbeat

> Gently lay your dog on his side on a firm surface

> Place one hand under his chest for support and place the other over the heart (just behind the left front elbow)

> Press down on your pet's heart 100-120 times per minute (press hard for larger animals and with less force for smaller ones)

> Alternate every 30 compressions with two rescue breaths