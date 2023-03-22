News you can trust since 1887
David Flynn: Tributes paid to former Sheffield Star editor who led title to Regional Newspaper of the Year

Tributes have been paid to a ‘brilliant journalist’ who within his impressive four-decade career led the Star to Regional Newspaper of the Year winner.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 08:51 GMT

David Flynn died aged 81 on February 26 while surrounded by his family at Princess Royal University Hospital in Kent following a short illness. The grandfather-of-seven has been praised for always keeping his family “at the centre of his life” despite his long career of “relentless deadlines”.

David led a career spanning four decades working at numerous newspaper titles after being encouraged by his father, Joseph, to apply for a position at the Haslingden Observer in 1957.

Titles he went on to work for included Lancashire Evening Post, the Daily Herald, Sheffield Star, The Telegraph, The Times and Sunday Times. He was publishing director at The Telegraph when he retired, having also worked as home editor and northern editor.

David Flynn served as editor of the Sheffield Star and saw it crowned Regional Newspaper of the Year at the Press Awards during his tenure.
David was chairman of the Guild of Editors and editor of the Star, which was awarded Regional Newspaper of the Year at the Press Awards during his tenure.

His daughter Jane Mee told Lancs Live: “My dad was a brilliant journalist and a loving father, husband and brother. For all his success, his family was at the centre of his life and he will be terribly missed.

“He loved the newsroom and the focus of working with colleagues to high standards and relentless deadlines. He had a real gift for effectively communicating and he was really good at simplifying things.

“He was an outstanding sub. He could take any sort of jumble of words and turn it into something understandable for readers. He was absolutely at the forefront of introducing more graphics into newspaper coverage and that was part of his drive to make sure news could be properly communicated and understood.”

David was described by his daughter as a "brilliant journalist and a loving father, husband and brother".
Through his career, David relocated across the country, living in Yorkshire, Buckinghamshire, Nottinghamshire, Surrey and Cornwall, before retiring in the latter with his wife of 58 years, Anne.

He has left behind him his four children Jane, Jackie, Siobhan, Dan, his sisters Roona and Bernadette, and grandchildren Nancy, Adam, Benedict, Fabian, Phoebe, Dominic, and Alice.

