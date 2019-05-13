A Sheffield man has got behind the wheel of a 1963 Riley to drive across the country in support of Weston Park Cancer Centre.

David Pipes was joined by his partner Gael on the journey, from Land's End to John O’Groats, following B-roads the whole way, and navigating the trip by tulip diagrams – a system first devised in the 1950s.

David, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago, and attended Weston Park Cancer Centre for treatment and radiotherapy, decided to take on the unusual challenge to give back to the centre he says got him through.

“I have for some time been wanting to say thank you to the staff, who not only treated my cancer, but who helped Gael and I cope and stay positive throughout. In short, they were fantastic,” he said.

“We have taken on this challenge not only as a thank you for the incredible care, treatment and support I received at Weston Park Cancer Centre, but in the hope that one day a cure will be found, so that so many lives and families are no longer devastated by this terrible disease.”

With David’s 70th birthday fast approaching, the pair got behind the wheel at the weekend, using the first half of the Buckingham Insurance Tally-Ho Classic Run to kick off their challenge.

Darren Hayes, business development manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We enjoyed a blast from the past at the Buckingham Insurance Tally-Ho Classic Car Run on Sunday, which was the first such classic car rally to set off from Weston Park Cancer Centre.

“We would like to thank the many individuals involved, as well all those in attendance and taking part, for making this spectacular event possible.

“Events like this are vital in supporting the work that we do.

“We'd also like to thank David and Gael for their fundraising challenge – taking them from Land’s End to John O’Groats in support of the charity.”