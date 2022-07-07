People have been paying their respects online, where he has been named as David Beech, who lived in Laughton, near Dinnington.

One person wrote: “Can’t believe this Beachy. You had a heart of gold and would hurt no-one. My heart is heavy for your family and friends. May you be at peace and have found your lovely mum! Sending love from all my family and my children.”

Police have found a body in the search for missing 58-year-old man, David

Another commented: “RIP Beechy. You will be missed my many. Condolences to your family.”

A third person said: “Aww bless him, can remember him from years back. He used to walk miles and miles.

“Rest easy now. Thinking of your friends and family at this difficult time.”

And another added: “OMG. He was a lovely man. He kept himself to himself, never hurt anyone. Good night. Thinking of your family.”

The Gallows Pub, in Laughton Common, Dinnington, had organised searches for David and thanked everyone who joined in, as well as staff at the local Tesco store, which it said had donated drinks and biscuits for those out searching.