Daughter's desperate plea after 'devastated' father loses wife's ashes in Sheffield
A ‘devastated’ widower has lost a pouch containing his wife’s ashes in Sheffield.
David Briscoe, of Stradbroke, has carried the small black pouch with him wherever he went since his beloved wife Dorothy died in March this year of cancer, aged 71.
His daughter, Lisa Hancock, who carries a similar pouch with her late mother’s remains, said he was ‘devastated’ after losing it close to his home on Thursday night.
“He would take the pouch everywhere, as do my sister and I, to help mum close to us wherever we are, and he’s absolutely devastated to have lost it,” she said.
“He believes it fell out of his pocket while he was getting out his keys at around 11pm that night. We’ve searched up and down the street but can’t find it.
“If anyone’s picked it up or thinks they may have seen it please let us know because it would mean everything to Dad to get it back.”
Anyone who can help is asked to message Lisa via her Facebook page.