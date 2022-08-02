Date set for Ken Loach’s unveiling of blue plaque tribute to Barnsley legend Brian Glover

The Brian Glover Blue Plaque Group is fundraising to provide the late actor with a Blue Plaque in Barnsley town centre.

On September 22, renowned film-maker, Ken Loach, will jointly unveil the Blue Plaque in Brian’s honour, which will be outside Chennels Bar on Wellington Street.

Ronnie Steele with Ken Loach, by Paul Hilton

Ronnie Steele, chair of the group, said that Mr Glover’s “achievements as a teacher, actor, writer, wrestler and socialist are worthy of such an accolade”.

A celebrated actor, Brian Glover also appeared as a professional wrestler, under the ring name “Leon Arras the Man From Paris”.

Mr Glover was recommended to the director of Kes by Barry Hines, and played the role of sports teacher Mr. Sugden.

He went on to play inmate Cyril Heslop in Porridge, and became the voice of Tetley Tea as “the gaffer” in their TV advertisements.

It was outside Chennells that Mr Glover was filmed for a 1976 ITV documentary.

Ronnie Steele, a former pupil of Mr Glover’s at Longcar School and chair of the Brian Glover Blue Plaque group said: “We wanted a site that Brian had some connection with and where it would be seen by many hundreds of people everyday.

The Barnsley U3A Brass Band will kick-off festivities in Peel Square at 11:30 am, followed by speeches from mayor Sarah Tattersall, Joe Rollin and Ken Loach.