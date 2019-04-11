Dashcam footage wanted after man dies in M1 crash near Sheffield  

Motorists with dashcam footage of a crash in which a man died on the M1 near Sheffield are being urged to come forward by police.

A 61-year-old man was killed when his Peugeot Boxer collided with the central reservation before swerving across the carriageway towards the hard shoulder and overturning on top of the crash barrier.

The crash scene.

The smash happened while the vehicle was travelling south between junction 35 and 34 near Meadowhall on Wednesday, April 10, at 7.12am.

Officers are now appealing for any witness, and in particular those who may have filmed it on a dashcam, to come forward.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The family of the driver has been notified. Officers would ask that the public refrain from posting speculation or potentially distressing content about the collision online. We will not be releasing any further details about the man involved at this time.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw or has dash-cam footage of what happened to come forward. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 164 of 10 April 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Despite efforts from the public, the police and paramedics to revive him, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident resulted in both sides of the motorway being closed, the southbound side for a number of hours.