Hundreds of people, including children from all walks of life, converged on High Hazels Academy for the celebration.

The march, supported by South Yorkshire Police, began at the school on Fisher Lane and proceeded down Main Road, and then Staniforth Road.

It saw children, as well as members of the general public, display their one-of-a-kind lantern creations.

Lantern Parade in Darnall is back after two years.

The school's principal Asma Maqsood-Shah described the crowd turnout as 'amazing' despite the two-year hiatus.

She said: "It's been an amazing turnout, we exceeded well and above what i was expecting would happen .

"I'm always very grateful to the community for supporting everything that we do and the lantern parade is all about the Darnall community celebrating together.

Hundreds of people joined Darnall's lantern parade this year.

"This year's theme is 'community' and we're just coming together and seeing so many parents and families from our school community and beyond to support us is absolutely amazing."

She added that the recent turnout was the largest one yet, saying: "We couldn't do it for the last two years because of Covid restrictions and we are back on track again.

"This is definitely an annual feature on our calendar and we look forward to it every year.

"I was a bit apprehensive whether we would have a turnout but I think we exceeded the previous years with this year's turnout so I'm really, really pleased."