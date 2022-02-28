The morning presenter revealed today (February 28) he’s already had “difficult” conversations with his own kids now the topic of nuclear weapons are on the table.

The BBC Breakfast star, who lives with his wife and three children in Sheffield, issued an urgent appeal to young viewers and parents at home about how to talk about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, who lives in Sheffield with his wife and three children, made an appeal on how to talk to young viewers about the Ukrainian invasion. Image by BBC Breakfast.

The appeal came after Dan and co-star Sally Nugent had just been speaking to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace about Vladamir Putin’s threat of nuclear attacks.

The Russian president took his country’s nuclear arsenal on high alert on Sunday following the launch of a full-scale invasion on Thursday last week.

Today, Dan Walker wanted to reassure viewers he was aware young children might be watching and be frightened by talk of nuclear weapons and air strikes taking place in Ukrainian cities.

The presenter said: "Mr Wallace talking there about having conversations with his own children. I think he said his 12-year-old rang him when Vladimir Putin was talking about nuclear weapons.

“We are very much aware there's lots of people with young children watching this morning, getting ready for school, and it's difficult to have those conversations with your children.”

Turning to mum-of-one Sally, Dan went on: “I've done it, I'm sure you have with yours as well...”, to which she confirmed that she had.

Sally said: “It's scary isn't it? Because as soon as you say the words 'nuclear weapons', it makes everybody, grown-ups too, really scared.”

He said: “Kids of a certain age, it's really easy to worry about those things and I suppose go to bed at night and have horrible dreams as well.”

He then directed any parents who wanted to educate their kids on the crisis to check out BBC Newsround's coverage - which is aimed at younger viewers.