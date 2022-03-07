Sheffield's Dan Walker recalls death threats received after Louis Tomlinson interview
Sheffield's Dan Walker has recalled the death threats he received following an interview with pop star Louis Tomlinson on BBC Breakfast.
The TV show host, who attended the University of Sheffield and lives in the city with his wife and three children, spoke about the death threats in a feature published in Waitrose and Partners which looked back over his life and career to date.
Dan said he received five death threats after his infamous interview in 2020 with One Direction star Louis, who grew up in Doncaster.
Dan revealed: “Every day I get hundreds of messages – some lovely, some angry.
“When I interviewed Louis Tomlinson, five people threatened to kill me – including one who said they were going to come over from Brazil.”
Louis vowed never to go on BBC Breakfast again after the interview, in which he accused Dan and co-star Louise Minchin of “proper going in” on him.
He was questioned about his grief following the deaths of his mother Johannah Deakin, 43, who died after a cancer battle in 2016, and his sister Felicite, 18, who died of a drug overdose two years later
Then he was asked about a reported fall out with fellow band member Zayn Malik.
In response to the questions, Louis said: “God, you’re proper going in here today aren’t you?”
Looking back at the episode, Dan said: “I don’t worry about the people who don’t like me. I know we live in a world where everybody judges you. I’ve always had that in my career – and I’ve always backed myself,” he said.