The funeral arrangements have been shared by a Sheffield family as they celebrate the life of their beloved 14-year-old son.

Damian Stewart passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, January 9 in Sheffield Children’s Hospital with his loved ones by his side. The 14-year-old had fought cancer for four long years, but his mum said he never lost his "beautiful smile".

Mum Anna Froggatt who lives with her partner Gary Stewart, and their three daughters, aged 16, nine and three, described Damian as a loving son, and a loving brother to his sisters, who he continued to wind up until the very end.

The family tragically found out that Damian’s cancer was terminal in September last year. Sadly his condition worsened rapidly and he was admitted to the children’s hospital on December 16, where he stayed with his mum until he passed away.

Damian was a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan, and donations from members of the public saw him meet some of his football heroes before he lost his life.

"I never thought that pain could hurt so much, but it does," Anna, aged 43, said. "He fought for so long, but I sit here now and I think he’s not in pain anymore. He suffered enough, I didn't want him to suffer anymore."

Fast car-enthusiast and Sheffield Wednesday fan Damian was first diagnosed with cancer in 2020 after a tumour was found on his liver, but he went into remission in August of that year. Then in January 2022, a scan revealed that the cancer had returned - this time to his pelvis. Despite radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the tumours continued to grow around his body until doctors told the family there was devastatingly no more treatment available for Damian.

And yet, Damian "never complained," said Anna. "He had such a brilliant sense of humour, a beautiful smile. Nothing ever seemed to get him down, and that’s what we loved about Damian, it never broke him. He got on with absolutely everybody, despite what he was going through."

A JustGiving page was set up by the family in October to help make their home as comfortable as possible for Damian. Both Anna and Gary had been forced to give up work and use all of their £2,000 savings on hospital travel costs, medical equipment for their home, and caring for the family.

With the money donated to the family - over £1,300 - they were able to redecorate rooms of their neglected home. Damian was also taken on a tour of the Sheffield Wednesday grounds where he met some of his favourite players, and he was given some signed T-shirts. His family also bought him some much loved Lego sets.

Damian Stewart was told he had terminal cancer in September, and tragically lost his life four months later at age just 14.

She said: "There's a lot of memories that I will treasure about him, he really was such a character, bless him. He always did what he did best - whether he was tormenting his sisters, or doing what any child at his age does.

"We're going to grieve for a very long time, but in that process, my poor partner is gonna have to look for a job as well. At the end of the day, even though Damian’s not here anymore, life doesn’t stop.

"We've still got three girls to feed, we've still got three girls to look after, we still got a house to run, we’ve still got bills to pay. It'd be nice if all that stuff stopped, but it doesn't, it just carries on."

The family will be celebrating Damian’s life on February 5, 2024, with more than 200 people expected to join.

A procession, led by a Lamborghini thanks to Yewlands Academy, will take place at 12.15pm from the family’s home on Wordsworth Avenue to Grenoside Crematorium for 1pm. A wake will then be held at Wordsworth Tavern, followed by a fireworks display.