Dad to run 200 miles in 3 days around Rother Valley Country Park in support of brave Alfie, 3, battling cancer
Lee Freeman is set to start his challenge next Wednesday (May 29) and will be raising funds for Footprints charity, which has offered support for his friend’s son, Alfie Mitchell.
The pre-verbal three-year-old with Down Syndrome has inspired Lee with his bravery and positive attitude while battling leukaemia.
Lee, aged 43, from Barlborough, Derbyshire, has been friends with Alfie’s dad, Chris Mitchell, for many years.
Lee said: “I’m inspired by how brave and tough Alfie is at such a young age. He is going through so much and he manages to smile through all without even showing an ounce of self-pity. It's incredible.
"The biggest lesson I've learnt from Alfie is to be grateful for what you do have rather than focusing on what you don't have, and I think if everybody could do that, world would be a much kinder place.”
To support Lee, visit his JustGiving page here.
Last year Chris ran 101 miles in 24 hours in memory of Lacey and John Paul Bennett, who were murdered along with their mother and friend in Killamarsh.
This year’s challenge will be twice as long and to prepare for it, Lee has completed an intense five-month training camp, which included running up to 100 miles per week, as well as mindset and sleep deprivation training.
He said: “The toughest part of this is that I will be barely sleeping in three days and I will have to keep going when everything in my body just wants to rest and sleep. But the pain I could go through completing the challenge is nothing compared to what Alfie goes through every day.”
Lee, who has a five-year-old son, Logan, added: "After hearing about Alfie’s diagnosis, I instantly wanted to do something to support Chris and his family. As a parent, you cannot physically imagine what that must feel like to hear that your child has been diagnosed with leukaemia. So many parents take their children and their health for granted.