A dad and life coach will run 200 miles in three days round Rother Valley Country Park after being inspired by a three-year-old battling cancer.

Lee Freeman is set to start his challenge next Wednesday (May 29) and will be raising funds for Footprints charity, which has offered support for his friend’s son, Alfie Mitchell.

The pre-verbal three-year-old with Down Syndrome has inspired Lee with his bravery and positive attitude while battling leukaemia.

Alfie Mitchell, 3, was diagnosed with leukaemia in November last year.

Lee, aged 43, from Barlborough, Derbyshire, has been friends with Alfie’s dad, Chris Mitchell, for many years.

Lee said: “I’m inspired by how brave and tough Alfie is at such a young age. He is going through so much and he manages to smile through all without even showing an ounce of self-pity. It's incredible.

"The biggest lesson I've learnt from Alfie is to be grateful for what you do have rather than focusing on what you don't have, and I think if everybody could do that, world would be a much kinder place.”

To support Lee, visit his JustGiving page here.

Since December, Alfie has undergone further chemotherapy courses and at the beginning of this year, he was also given a new clinical trial drug – offered to children with Down Syndrome, whose leukaemia is classed as higher risk.

Last year Chris ran 101 miles in 24 hours in memory of Lacey and John Paul Bennett, who were murdered along with their mother and friend in Killamarsh.

This year’s challenge will be twice as long and to prepare for it, Lee has completed an intense five-month training camp, which included running up to 100 miles per week, as well as mindset and sleep deprivation training.

He said: “The toughest part of this is that I will be barely sleeping in three days and I will have to keep going when everything in my body just wants to rest and sleep. But the pain I could go through completing the challenge is nothing compared to what Alfie goes through every day.”