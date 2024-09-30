Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes are set to be paid to a young Doncaster Rovers fan following his tragic death at the age of 14 while on holiday.

Cyrus Davis, a regular at the Eco Power Stadium, died last month, his family said in an emotional statement shared online, describing him as “our beautiful blue eyed boy.”

And fellow fans are being urged to pay tribute to the teenager with a minute’s applause during the 14th minute of Rovers’ League Two encounter with Barrow at the Eco Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

A family spokesperson said in a tribute shared on Facebook: “Cyrus was a wonderful 14 year old lad who loved going to watch Rovers but has sadly passed away, leaving his loved family and friends heartbroken.

Doncaster Rovers fans are being asked to pay tribute to young supporter Cyrus Davis following his death. (Photo: Facebook).

“I'm writing this to try and get all us Rovers fans together to show his family and friends our support to give him an applause on the 14th minute on Tuesday night.”

Supporters have been urged to share the message “far and wide” so supporters can join in the tribute for the teenager.

The circumstances of his death have not been announced but the family member added: “Our beautiful blue eyed boy gained his angel wings on Thursday 19 September whilst on holiday.

“We are absolutely heartbroken, our world has been torn apart. We would like thank everyone for their messages, Cyrus is very much loved by everyone.

“Let’s light up the world with the most brightest colours.”

A balloon release has already been staged in memory of Cyrus, with family and friends gathering to pay tribute.