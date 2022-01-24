The hospital on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, run by Cygnet Health Care, offers a low secure service for women and Child and Adolescent Mental Health services (CAMHS) over three wards.

The care and treatment offered to young people was singled out for praise by the CQC’s Head of Hospital Inspection Brian Cranna, who said: “Many young people on the CAMHS wards told us it was the best placement they had experienced.”

A team at Cygnet Hospital Sheffield

Following inspection visits in September 2021, the CQC upgraded its rating from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’ across all key lines of enquiry, with the inspectors declaring the service safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs and well-led. The latest CQC report was published last week.

Responding to the new report, Tom Griffiths, the hospital director, said: “I am delighted that the CQC has recognised the exceptional work of all staff at Cygnet Hospital Sheffield. The past two years have not been easy for the sector, but we have maintained our focus on delivering better and better care for our service-users. That is a testament to the incredible dedication of our staff who strive for excellence every single day.”

In the report, published on the CQC website, Brian Cranna, CQC’s Head of Hospital Inspection, said: “We welcome the improvements made to the quality of care provided by Cygnet Hospital Sheffield and would like to give credit to the staff and leadership team for their work. Staff were making a difficult time in people’s lives that little bit easier by treating them with compassion and kindness, and actively involving people and their families in decisions about their care.”

Cygnet Hospital Sheffield aims to support individuals as they move along their care pathway towards independent living.

Young people on the CAMHS wards can attend the specialist Phoenix School, which is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

The CQC report highlighted that the CAMHS wards demonstrated several examples of ‘outstanding practice’.

It said: “The hospital had created a positive and inclusive culture on the CAMHS wards. The hospital had excellent LGBT support for young people. The hospital was proud that their staff team was representative of their patient group and staff modelled an inclusive approach and were creative in approaching individual needs.”

Inspectors also noted that the Unicorn Ward was the first psychiatric intensive care unit in the country to achieve CAMHeleon accreditation, an award for best practice in child and adolescent mental health wards.

During their inspection, CQC inspectors spoke with staff, service-users and family members of service-users.

Young service-users described staff as “approachable, friendly and caring,” “lovely and kind” and that “it’s not just a job” to them.