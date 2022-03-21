Cyclist who died in Sheffield after falling off bike may have struck pothole, inquest hears

Gregory Strachey, 30, died after the accident in the Hope Valley at the start of this month.

His inquest took place at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court last week.

Susan Evans, assistant coroner, told the inquest: “Mr Strachey was an experienced cyclist and on March 6 he was on a training ride in the Peak District.

The inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, located inside the town hall.

“As he cycled down a hill on Edale Road, he fell off his bike and hit his head on the road.

“It is possible that his bike had struck a pothole in the road.

“He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where, despite treatment, he died on March 7 from head injuries.”