Cyclist seriously injured in crash on busy Sheffield road

Police said emergency services were called yesterday, Monday, September 20, at around 4.23pm, to reports of a collision on Shalesmoor, and a cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for around two hours at the scene of the collision, near the junction with Shepherd Street, while officers investigated.

Police have yet to release further details, including the cyclist’s sex and age.

