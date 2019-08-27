Cyclist, aged 11, airlifted to hospital after crash in Barnsley
A child has been airlifted to hosptial after being knocked off their bike by a car on a busy road.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 13:21
The 11-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in West Way, close to Barnsley town centre, at about 12.15pm on Tuesday.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are currently on the scene.
"An 11-year-old child has been airlifted to hospital. The road is currently closed in both directions."