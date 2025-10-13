"Cutest picture ever": South Yorkshire twins pose inside giant pumpkin in sweet snap
Six-month-old twins Leo and Sophia was snapped in the adorable photo after mum Georgina Betts carved out the giant pumpkin – creating leg holes for the pair.
Georgina and patner Ste picked the 42kg ‘Atlantic Giant’ from The Farm Shop at Barnby Dun, Doncaster.
The shop is currently hosting a pick your own pumpkin event from its very own pumpkin patch in the run up to Halloween – and Georgina rushed to the family’s Lakeside home to carve out the pumpkin before sharing the sweet snap online.
Said Ste: “Their pregnancy announcement was done with pumpkins, so it was fitting to do a photo in the garden with them both in a pumpkin.”
He added: “It was picked on Saturday and Georgina carved it for around an hour. The insides fully filled a black bag. It was the largest on the patch.”
A spokesperson for the Farm Shop said: “A fabulous weekend this weekend. Thank you to everyone who came!
"We couldn’t believe the size and shapes coming out this year. It’s been fabulous.
"And one to make our day - we always get asked for pumpkins to put a baby in so we listened and we were sent this yesterday.
“Cutest picture ever – it made our weekend – and yes that pumpkin is real!”
For more details about the pick your own pumpkin event at The Farm Shop, click HERE