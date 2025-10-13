This adorable photo of a set of South Yorkshire twins posing inside a giant carved pumpkin has been melting hearts – after proving a smash hit on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-month-old twins Leo and Sophia was snapped in the adorable photo after mum Georgina Betts carved out the giant pumpkin – creating leg holes for the pair.

Georgina and patner Ste picked the 42kg ‘Atlantic Giant’ from The Farm Shop at Barnby Dun, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop is currently hosting a pick your own pumpkin event from its very own pumpkin patch in the run up to Halloween – and Georgina rushed to the family’s Lakeside home to carve out the pumpkin before sharing the sweet snap online.

Twins Leo and Sophia posed inside a giant carved pumpkin for this adorable photo.

Said Ste: “Their pregnancy announcement was done with pumpkins, so it was fitting to do a photo in the garden with them both in a pumpkin.”

He added: “It was picked on Saturday and Georgina carved it for around an hour. The insides fully filled a black bag. It was the largest on the patch.”

A spokesperson for the Farm Shop said: “A fabulous weekend this weekend. Thank you to everyone who came!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We couldn’t believe the size and shapes coming out this year. It’s been fabulous.

Mum Georgina spent an hour carving the huge pumpkin.

"And one to make our day - we always get asked for pumpkins to put a baby in so we listened and we were sent this yesterday.

“Cutest picture ever – it made our weekend – and yes that pumpkin is real!”

For more details about the pick your own pumpkin event at The Farm Shop, click HERE