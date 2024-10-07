Crystal Peaks sponsors St Luke’s Winter Raffle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Peaks shopping centre has been confirmed as the official sponsor of the 2024 St Luke’s Hospice Winter Raffle.

The Winter Raffle, which will be drawn on December 11, includes a top cash prize of £2,500, as well as other prizes of £1,500, £750 and £250.

And enter before November 1 and there’s a chance to be entered into an extra draw for a £100 M&S Gift Card.

The Winter Raffle campaign is being fronted by St Luke’s Senior Physiotherapy Assistant Amanda Tagg and Assistant Practitioner Zoe Reidy.

Zoe Reidy (left) and Amanda Tagg are supporting the St Luke's Winter Raffle

“We feel honoured to witness the incredible impact of our care every day,” said Amanda.

“We provide compassionate support across the hospice - in the In Patient Centre, through the Patient and Family Support Service, and out in the community.

“Beyond our regular duties, we also deliver essential food parcels to ensure our community patients have healthy, nutritious meals and a friendly face when they need it most.

“Giving back to Sheffield means the world to us, and it wouldn’t be possible without our supporters.

“Whether you play our Lottery, do a sponsored run, set up a monthly donation or support our charity shops, you are helping to ensure that we can support families across Sheffield living with a terminal illness.

“We support 6,000 people each year and need to raise £10.5million this year to keep providing that care, both on our In Patient Centre and while supporting people in their own homes and through our Patient and Family Support services.

“An easy way to support St Luke’s is by buying tickets for our Winter Raffle - every year our raffles raise thousands of pounds for our patient care, while giving our supporters the chance to win some fantastic prizes, including £2,500 cash just in time for the festive season!”

Tickets for the St Luke’s Winter Raffle, which cost just £1 each, are available to buy at www.stlukeslotterysheffield.org.uk/raffle

The closing date for entries is noon on Wednesday December 4 for physical tickets and midnight on Tuesday December 10 for online purchases.