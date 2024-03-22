Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Spring Raffle, which will be drawn on May 22, includes a top cash prize of £2,500, as well as other prizes of £1,500, £750 and £250.

Enter before April 12 and there’s a chance to take part in an extra draw for a £100 M&S Gift Card.

The 2024 Spring Raffle campaign is being fronted by St Luke’s community triage staff nurse Rachel Whelan, who said: “I see first-hand every day the fantastic care our specialist team of nurses, doctors and support staff provide to the people of Sheffield.

St Luke’s Community Triage Staff Nurse Rachel Whelan

“I am honoured to be the first point of contact for many of our patients and their families and I know that none of what we do would be possible without supporters like you.

“Whether you play our Lottery, do a sponsored run, set up a regular gift or support our charity shops - you are helping to ensure that we can support families across Sheffield living with a terminal illness.

“We support 6,000 people each year and need to raise £9million this year to keep providing that care - both on our In Patient Centre and while supporting people in their own homes.

“An easy way to support St Luke’s is by buying tickets for our Spring Raffle - every year our raffles raise thousands of pounds for our patient care, while giving you the change to win some fantastic prizes including £2,500 cash.”

Tickets for the Spring Raffle, which cost just £1 each, are available to buy now visit www.stlukeslotterysheffield.org.uk/raffle