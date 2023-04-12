A butcher’s shop in Crystal Peaks Market has paid tribute to their ‘loyal customer’ Joan Dawson, who has died at the age of 102.

Morley’s Meats butchers, in Crystal Peaks Market, announced the passing of their ‘loyal customer’ and friend Joan Dawson on their Facebook page after receiving the sad news from her son, Paul, who began accompanying her to the market last year.

Joan passed away at her home on Sitwell Street, Eckington, on March 28 at the grand age of 102. Born on January 16, 1921, she lived through many historical events, including the Sheffield Blitz, World War II, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and even a global pandemic.

Paying tribute, the family of Joan Dawson described the great-great-grandmother as the “life and soul of the party”, who loved making others laugh. Her family noted that she enjoyed her life on cruises, attending balls, playing bingo and taking part in Eckington social events.

Joan Dawson pictured with Morley's Meats shop manager Darren Homyard.

Joan worked at the Sheffield cutlery firm Viners during the war and married Gerry Dawson, a solicitor from Newcastle. Together they had their son, 75-year-old Paul Dawson, plus two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

For many years, Joan attended the market every week to purchase fresh meat from Morley’s. Shop manager Darren Homyard, 44, said he had known Joan ever since he started working at the market 30 years ago.

He described her as a “lovely little lady”, who “took pride in her appearance” and was “full of stories”.

He said: “She was one of them little faces in the market that everyone knew. She used to come in every Thursday without fail. Even right up until before the pandemic when she was 99 she used to come in on her own every Thursday for a joint of pork. She'd cook it herself and everything.”

Joan Dawson pictured with her husband Gerry.

“We always said to her when she reached 100 we’d give her her meat for free, so that’s what we did,” he added.

“She was a really interesting woman. She used to come down and tell stories about when she was a young lady in World War II, the Queen’s coronation, Charles and Diana’s wedding. Every historical event that we've probably learned at school, she lived through and she could tell you about it better than a textbook.

“When she was 100 she would say to me, ‘I can remember when you had hair’. I’ve grown up with her really. She’d always brighten our day, we always had a little laugh and a little banter.”

Her funeral is taking place at Eckington Church on April 24 at 11am, and will be followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium, in Brimington.

