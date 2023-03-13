A South Yorkshire rescue dog overcame trauma and severe anxiety to reach the final of the ultimate crossbreed competition at Crufts.

Scant years ago, Bonnie the Springer and Cocker Spaniel mix was found starved, flea-ridden and terrified of everyone around her. But this weekend, she was a star at the world’s biggest dog show.

Bonnie, now three years, and her Sheffield rescuer Charly Milner took to the main ring in the Scruffts event over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charly, a medical photographer, rescued Bonnie from the RSPCA South Yorkshire centre in Bawtry after she had been brought in as an abuse and neglect case.

Bonnie the three-year-old Springer and Cocker Spaniel with her owner and rescuer Charley Milner from Sheffield. Photos by Beat Media.

The proud 25-year-old owner said: “We were told she was really emaciated, thin, flea-ridden and she was really, really anxious of absolutely everyone and everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She went into a foster home for a month and then when she had had her confidence built up, she was put up for re-homing, and that's where we came along.

“We got her because she just ticked all the boxes for us. We'd always wanted a rescue dog, we've got a cat as well, she's good with cats and is now really active and just really fun.

“Her anxiety definitely made it a little bit challenging in the beginning, she really struggled with being left alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work full on jobs, my partner is in the police and I am in the NHS, we were also doing a house renovation.

“But she's just settled in so well and she has done better than we thought she would do.”

Charly and Bonnie’s journey to the main ring at Crufts was accidental, with Charly admitting that she was originally only in it for the goody bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We took her to the Chatsworth show and entered her into the family fun dog show.

“We also entered her into the Scruffts prettiest bitch without realising what it actually was, it was £2 and we thought we’ll do that, and she won.

“I was really excited, particularly to get the goody bag, then these two people from the Kennel Club came over and said ‘Obviously, you are going to Crufts’. It wasn’t something we’d anticipated, but it’s been brilliant.

“Bonnie's absolutely loved being at Crufts, with the background that she came from as well, she's just done so well with so many people and so much noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's so important to have the Scruffts category because when judges are looking at the crossbreeds, they are looking for the temperament of the dog and the relationship with the owner, instead of how they conform to breed standards.

“I think it is really nice and really important, especially when you've got so many rescues that should be celebrated in so many different ways.”