Two proud pet owners from Sheffield have walked away with the Best of Breed awards for their canines after appearing at the world’s most popular dog show, Crufts.

Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, Crufts has been running since 1891 and is the largest dog show of its kind in the world. This year it was hosted in Birmingham from March 9 to March 12.

The Kennel Club, host and organiser of the event, is the UK’s largest organisation dedicated to the health and welfare of dogs – and at the heart of it are programmes in education and health initiatives to help dogs live long, happy and healthy lives with responsible owners.

At this year’s annual dog show, Stephen Gething from Sheffield and his Boxer, Tucker, won the Best of Breed accolade on day two of the event.

Two Sheffield dogs have won the Best of Breed awards. Credit: Beat Media/The Kennel Club

Sheffield’s Claire Millward, an estate agent at Haus, also stepped away with the same award on day three with Alfie, an Afghan Hound.

The best in each breed goes forward into the group judging, from which a winner is selected to go on to Sunday's Best in Show finale. Unfortunately neither Tucker or Alfie were selected for the Best in Show this time round.

How can I enter my dog in Crufts?

The application process for 2024 will open once the 2023 tournament is over, so keep checking the Crufts website.

Stephen Gething from Sheffield with Tucker, a Boxer, which was crowned the Best of Breed winner on Friday, the second day of Crufts 2023, at the NEC Birmingham. Credit: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

In order to show your dog at Crufts, your dog must either be already registered with The Kennel Club – this is a record of your puppy being born.

Alternatively, you must have obtained an ‘authority to compete’ (ATC) number from The Kennel Club.

