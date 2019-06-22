Crowds clap and cheer as Sheffield marks Armed Forces Day in sunshine
Hundreds of people came out to cheer on the city’s military veterans in the sunshine as Sheffield marked Armed Forces Day.
Crowds clapped and cheered and basked in warm temperatures as a parade of ex-Army, Navy and RAF personnel snaked its way around the city centre with cadets and a brass band also joining the parade.
Lord Mayor, Coun Tony Downing took the salute from the Town Hall steps before leading speeches to the assembled crowds in the Peace Gardens.
The annual Armed Forces and Veterans Day honours the outstanding contribution made by current members of the armed forces and by veterans of all ages.
Led by standard bearers, the march set off from Norfolk Row and wound its way along Fargate and into the Peace Gardens where members of the Woodhouse Brass Band performed the National Anthem and numbers such as It’s A Long Way To Tipperrary.
Young and old alike listened as tributes were paid to those who have fought for their country over the decades.
The commemoration, which also marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day also included music from the Ashby Big Band and Lorrie Brown, who performed a tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.