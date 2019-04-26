A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to raise money for a Doncaster woman who was forced to pay a £250 ransom for the return of her beloved pet goats.

Desperate Jade Marsh handed over the cash after three pygmy goats – Elliot, Eugene and Henry – were stolen from her garden in Bentley in the early hours of yesterday.

She felt she had no choice to get back the animals which are therapy pets for her autistic sister Caitlin, 16.

Now a funding page has been set up to get Jade the money she paid out to the ‘kidnappers’ back.

READ MORE: Doncaster woman’s plea after trio of pet goats stolen

Family friend Ami Lou Downs has set up the GoFundMe page in an attempt to reimburse Jade over the theft.

The animals are now safely back home after their ordeal – but only after Mrs Marsh handed over the cash to a man at Bentley pit top yesterday morning after receiving an anonymous phone call demanding money.

READ MORE: Stolen goats back home after Doncaster woman forced to pay £250 ransom

She said: “After the publicity asking for them back, I got a call from a withheld number asking if there was a reward.

“I said there was and it was £100 but the guy wanted £250. I just wanted them back so I had no choice but to pay it.

“It was terrifying but they are beloved pets and it was either that or god knows what would have happened to them.”

The trio were taken from her house in Cawdor Street, Bentley, in the early hours of Thursday.

READ MORE: Residents call police after being ‘terrorised’ by goat

She offered the reward after being told by police that they would not be able to attend to the theft for five days.

“I didn’t think I had much choice,” she said. “I didn’t want to have to pay a ransom but I’m just happy they are back home.”

You can donate the funding page HERE