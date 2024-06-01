Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s set to be podcasting’s biggest party

The UK’s new podcast festival, Crossed Wires, launched in Sheffield yesterday (Friday May 31) and is bringing together the nation’s top names in podcasting.

The weekend-long event will see Sheffield’s most iconic venues packed for blockbuster live shows, never-seen-before performances and special guests. Alongside the ticketed events, Crossed Wires is introducing The Fringe – a free venue dedicated to showcasing the industry's vibrant talent and offering creative experiences that money can't buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free Fringe event, Football Haven, was one of the launching shows of the weekend. With special guests including the assistant manager of Royal Oak FC Steve Bracknall. Photo: Imogen Turner (Carver PR)

The event comes from Alice Levine, Dino Sofos and James O’Hara to bring podcasting's biggest party to the centre of Sheffield. Venues taking part include Bethel Chapel, Sheffield City Hall, Crucible, and the Lyceum.

The party launched on Friday with South Yorkshire born music artist Self Esteem’s DJ set with shows from Jon Ronson’s From Then to Now, Off Air with Jane and Fi, and BBC Radio Sheffield’s Football Heaven with ITV’s Chaser Mark Labbett - aka The Beast.

The star-studded lineup of names includes Katherine Ryan, Adam Buxton, Brown Girls Do It Too, and Danny Robins. Let's take a look at this weekend’s line-up.

Crossed Wires line-up on Saturday, June 1

Greg James& Alice Levine - Now That’s What I Call Podcasting (11.30am)

Tortoise Presents... Alexi Mostrous in conversation with Charlie Webster (1pm)

Brewing for Impact with Brooklyn Brewery’s Garrett Oliver and Thornbridge Brewery’s Jim Harrison (3pm)

Talk Art Live (4pm)

Elis James and John Robins (4pm)

The Price of Music with Steve Lamacq and Stuart Dredge (5.30pm)

Brown Girls Do It Too (7pm)

Uncanny - I Know What I Saw (7.30pm)

Crossed Wires promotional image

Crossed Wires line-up on Sunday, June 2

Nick Cope Family Show (11am)

The Radio Academy Presents: So You Want To Make A Podcast? (11am)

Wolf and Owl Live (12.30pm)

Guardian Politics Weekly Live - with Oliver Coppard & Louise Haigh (12.30pm)

Seldom Heard Voices - in conversation with Terri White (2pm)

The Naked Podcast (3.30pm)

Coming Out Stories Live (5pm)

The Adam Buxton Podcast, with Self Esteem (5pm)

The Katie Price Live Show (6.30pm)

Katherine Ryan - Telling Everybody Everything LIVE with special guest (8.30pm)

Where can I get tickets for Crossed Wires?

Tickets are available for purchase now at CrossedWires.Live. Tickets for free shows must also be booked in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean McClean, Director of Regeneration and Development at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are delighted that Crossed Wires is coming to Sheffield, a city already home to a whole host of cultural events.

“The Fringe will take place in Bethel Chapel in the heart of Sheffield’s city centre and will give visitors a first chance to see the transformation of the building before it opens as a new music venue later this year.