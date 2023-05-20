Here are all the food hygiene ratings of cafes, pubs and restaurants in the Sheffield suburb, Crookes.

Crookes has no shortage of places to eat. From a pub Sunday roast, to a vegetarian cooked breakfast in a cafe, it’s no wonder why the suburb is so popular among families and students.

While there may be plenty of options, the establishment’s food hygiene rating may be something to take into account alongside any rave reviews you’ve heard. For that reason we have checked the Food Standards Agency’s latest data of businesses in Crookes to give you the scores on the doors.

Each business has had an inspection carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council to ensure that they are following food hygiene law, and that the food they serve is safe to eat.

The standards fall into three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Food venues are then given an overall food hygiene rating of zero to five, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, and five meaning hygiene standards are very good.

Here are all the cafes, pubs and restaurants in Crookes and their food hygiene rating:

1 . Crookes Sheffield's popular suburb Crookes is home to many food establishments.

2 . Casanova Casanova, on Crookes, was handed a food hygiene rating of five, following an inspection on August 22, 2019. Hygienic food handling: very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: good. Management of food safety: good.

3 . Domino's Domino's, on Crookes, was handed a food hygiene rating of five, following an inspection on October 15, 2019. Hygienic food handling: very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: very good. Management of food safety: very good.

4 . Noah's Ark Noah's Ark, on Crookes, was handed a food hygiene rating of five, following an inspection on February 17, 2020. Hygienic food handling: very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: very good. Management of food safety: very good.