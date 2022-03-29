Crich Tramway Village: Win family tickets to Derbyshire attraction for a journey back in time

The village – home of the National Tramway Museum – sees vintage trams, some originally from Sheffield, run along a period street, climbing a mile and a half of track that provides breathtaking views of the surrounding Derbyshire countryside.

You can experience the Woodland Walk & Sculpture Trail, before visiting the exhibitions and Workshop Viewing Gallery, where you can watch restorations of the vintage trams.

The Great Exhibition Hall features a Century of Trams, from horse drawn to the electric era as well as an exhibition exploring the life and work of Michael Holroyd Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crich Tramway Village

A smaller exhibition, The Mobile Post Box – Mail by Tram, set behind the Derby Assembly Rooms façade, explores how, in the early 20th century, tramcars became mobile post boxes, plus some of the challenges which had to be overcome to provide the service.

New for this season is the refurbished Cabmen’s Shelter at Wakebridge, which was originally used for cabbies in Bradford from 1877 for nearly 100 years.

For a spot of retail therapy, The Forge Gift Shop offers mementoes of your visit, and the traditional sweet shop enables you to by your old favourites by the quarter.

There is also a series of special events lined up for the new season.

These include Roaring 20s on July 10 and Dinosaur Day on July 16, and old favourites such as the Great British Seaside event from May 28 to June 4, Classic Motorcycle Day on July 3 and Steampunk Weekend on September 10 and 11.

We have three family day tickets for two adults and up to three children to give away. These are valid for the 2022 season which runs up to October 30 2022, excluding the 1940s event and a private event on June 11.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is send us the answer to the following question: Which museum is based at Crich Tramway Village?

Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject Tramway Village competition along with your name, address and a daytime telephone number.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday April 19 at 9am. Usual JPIMedia competition rules apply and are available online at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/