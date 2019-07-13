Crashes, splashes, rumbles and tumbles as families take on Theo's Obstacle 5K for Sheffield Children's Hospital
Dozens of families all dodged the obstacles and got muddy for their own special reasons as they raised money for Sheffield’s Children Hospital.
There were crashes, splashes, tumbles and rumbles as Team Theo’s Obstacle 5K was held at the new location of Hesley Wood Scout Camp on Saturday and brought with it more mud, foam, water and fun for those who took part.
The course featured ten obstacles, with a large variety of inflatables, foam, water and other bouncy obstructions to handle.
Those who took part didn't have to worry about the weather either – it was ineviatable they were going to get wet, covered in foam and muddy as they took on the gruelling course.
All money raised from the event will go towards improving facilties at the hospital, including a new £4.5 million emergency department, a £2.75 million redevelopment of its cancer and leukaemia ward.
It is also raising £6 million for a helipad to save air ambulances having to land in nearby Weston Park. transport patients.