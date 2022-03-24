CP Teens UK and partners host fun and action packed Have A Go day in Sheffield

The ‘Have A Go’ Day, hosted by the charity CP Teens UK and in partnership with CP Sport, WheelPower, Limb Power & Dwarf Sport UK, provided a fun-filled day with a variety of disability and adapted sports for people to try. It was held at Sheffield Hallam University’s Athletics Stadium and was funded by Sport England.

One of the sports on offer was Frame Running – is a Para Athletics event for people with Cerebral Palsy and other neurological conditions affecting balance & coordination. A three-wheeled frame is used with a seat and a chest plate, which provides support and stability.

Paralympian, Sophie Christiansen went along to support the event and had a go herself. Tully Kearney MBE and CP Sport Ambassador was also in attendance to try out some new sports away from the swimming pool.

Other sports available included Wheelchair Racing, Adapted Cycling, Seated Throws and Boccia.

Ellie Simpson, founder of CP Teens UK, sai:, “It has been great to see all of the smiling faces today and the sense of achievement our participants have clearly gained from this event.

"As a charity we are absolutely passionate about promoting, providing and delivering opportunities for people with physical disabilities, especially social opportunities, and sport is one of our key focus areas and tools to enhance & transform lives”.

Jen Basford, head of delivery, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed seeing everyone taking part in the Have a Go Day organised by CP Teens UK. With a range of different athletics disciplines and sports to try, there was something for everyone. We have had enquiries since asking how to get involved further. “Congratulations to CP Teens UK for providing such a successful day and even organising the brilliant weather. Thank you to the participants, their families and PA’s for coming and providing such a lovely atmosphere.”

For more information about CP Teens UK visit: www.cpteensuk.org