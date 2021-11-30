Covid vaccines Sheffield: Support for 12 - 15-year-olds who missed jabs at school to get vaccinated
Drop-in centres and appointments are being launched to get pupils aged 12 and up who might have missed their vaccine jabbed.
Restrictions were brought back to schools in England on Tuesday, November 30, meaning that in many schools means students will wear masks again in communal areas.
Now, parents of students who may have missed their opportunity to have a COVID-19 vaccination in school are being urged to get it sorted.
Book-in appointments and drop-in clinics are being promoted by Public Health for Sheffield.
Book an appointment
Slots are released weekly which you can book on the National Booking Service for Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre.
Drop in Clinics
Children can also pop along, without an appointment, to one of Public Health Sheffield’s drop in clinics below, during December.
If you would prefer to make an appointment, or discuss anything with the team, call 0114 3053230 or email the team on [email protected].
The drop-in centres are at:
Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Out Patients Department – S10 2TH – December 7 & 13 - 5:30 - 8:00pm
Sharrow Community Forum, S7 1DB – December 9 & 15 - 4:00 - 8:00pm
The public health team is reminding parents that if their child has tested positive for Covid-19, they will need to wait 12 weeks before they can have the vaccine. This guidance changed following JCVI recommendations on November 15, 2021.
It comes as latest figures show Sheffield was below the average rate of infections per 100,000 people in England in the week leading up to November 24.