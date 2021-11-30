Restrictions were brought back to schools in England on Tuesday, November 30, meaning that in many schools means students will wear masks again in communal areas.

Now, parents of students who may have missed their opportunity to have a COVID-19 vaccination in school are being urged to get it sorted.

Pupils in Year 7 and above have been advised to wear masks in communal areas like corridors. Whether they wear them in classrooms will be up to schools.

Book-in appointments and drop-in clinics are being promoted by Public Health for Sheffield.

Book an appointment

Slots are released weekly which you can book on the National Booking Service for Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre.

Drop in Clinics

Children can also pop along, without an appointment, to one of Public Health Sheffield’s drop in clinics below, during December.

If you would prefer to make an appointment, or discuss anything with the team, call 0114 3053230 or email the team on [email protected].

The drop-in centres are at:

Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Out Patients Department – S10 2TH – December 7 & 13 - 5:30 - 8:00pm

Sharrow Community Forum, S7 1DB – December 9 & 15 - 4:00 - 8:00pm

The public health team is reminding parents that if their child has tested positive for Covid-19, they will need to wait 12 weeks before they can have the vaccine. This guidance changed following JCVI recommendations on November 15, 2021.