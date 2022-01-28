Plan B restrictions introduced in December to slow the spread of the omicron variant ended on January 27 after a decline in infections and the number of people in intensive care with COVID-19.

Face coverings are no longer mandatory in indoor venues, and COVID Passes are now voluntary for large events and nightclubs.

Work-from-home guidance was scrapped last week, along with the requirement to wear face masks in school classrooms.

Sheffield city centre on the day the government's 'Plan B' restrictions ended. Picture Scott Merrylees

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our vaccines, testing and antivirals ensure we have some of the strongest defences in Europe and are allowing us to cautiously return to Plan A, restoring more freedoms to this country.

This is what residents in Sheffield think about the decision to move back to Plan A restrictions.

John Stead said: “I’m all for mask-wearing at this point in time. I’m 86, but I think people should do what they want to do. I think now is the right time to ease restrictions, but when I’m going on a bus, I like to have a mask on.”

David Rawson said: “I’m still wearing masks in shops, but I do think it is a little early to stop mask-wearing.”

Clare Barratt said: “It's too early, I think, to stop with the masks. I am still going to wear mine.”