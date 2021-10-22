The UK has recorded the largest daily rise in Covid cases since lockdown rules ended in England three months ago.

On Monday (October 18) there were 49,156 new infections reported - the highest leap since July - government data shows.

This fell to 43,738 on Tuesday, the same day the UK recorded 223 deaths – the highest rate since March.

Sheffield has been ranked in the top 10% of council areas where Covid infection rates are rising for at-risk over 60s. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Now, new data compiled by National World shows that Sheffield is in the top 20 per cent of areas for rising infection rates among at-risk over 60s.

Those aged over 60 have so far been given 1,963,828 top ups ahead of expected Covid cases over winter.

The concern also comes one month into the NHS’s Covid booster jab campaign, targeting people at-risk.

With cases on the up, NationalWorld explores the rolling rates among the over 60 population. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Sheffield recorded 313 cases among its over-60s population in the week of October 6 – 12.

This equates to a rate of 253.5 cases per 100,000 people, which ranks the city as number 35 out of the nation’s 316 council areas.

It compares to nearby Rotherham, which ranked fourth worst in the country with an infection rate of 336.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Downing Street has now said the Government will keep a “close watch” on the situation.

In council areas across England, Copeland, in western Cumbria, has the highest recorded weekly rate of Covid infections in those aged 60 and over, as of October 12, the most recent period with council-level data.

Copeland tallied up 83 new cases in the seven days to October 12, giving it the highest rate in England at 400.8 per 100,000 people aged 60 and over.

As of October 12, the Covid infection rate per 100,000 people of all ages in the UK was 410.8.

This has swiftly risen from a rate of 354.9 recorded just one week earlier on October 6.

In England alone the rolling seven-day case rate stood at 410.4 per 100,000 people on October 12.