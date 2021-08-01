Day one of Tramlines Festival. Pictures: Dean Atkins

Following the three-day gathering in HIllsborough Park last weekend, a large number of event-goers have taken to social media to claim they or their friends have tested positive for coronavirus as a result.

Figures for the week leading up to August 1 have not been published to confirm any rise in cases.

However, Sheffield’s director of public health joined one of the discussions on Twitter to say any rise in cases in the past week would be “exceptionally unlikely” to be from the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Fell.

Mr Fell responded to a resident, @AnyOldEmma, who wrote on July 26: “Daughter and her group all testing positive today one after another post Tramlines.

"Number of family holidays cancelled. Couldn’t stop her going but now all faced with the consequences.”

She then asked the director for his opinion directly, saying: “So many testing positive, wonder what the impact will be on Sheffield?”

Mr Fell replied: “Hope she [the woman’s daughter] is ok.

"Given incubation period, exceptionally unlikely to have acquired the virus at festival.”

Several others online have claimed they have tested positive as a result of going to Tramlines.

One use, @elliott1301, criticised the event writing: “Managed to avoid COVID for a year and a half and now managed to get it from Tramlines.

"I hate to say it, but their covid checks just weren’t good enough. When you’re relying on people’s honesty to record their results, you’re bound to get people lying just to get in.”

The World Health Organisation says the incubation period of Covid-19 – the length of time between contracting the virus and presenting symptoms – is around three weeks.

Tramlines, which had capacity for a 40,000 strong audience each day, was one of the Government’s pilot events to research the impact of large gatherings on Covid numbers. The results of the trial have not yet been published.