NHS England says a record breaking four million people in the North East and Yorkshire have come forward to get the jab to combat the Omicron variant.

“In total, 16.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been delivered across our region since the launch of the NHS vaccination programme 12 months ago,” said Dr Yvette Oade, clinical lead of the regional vaccination programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 150,000 Covid-19 booster jabs have been given out in South Yorkshire in the seven days before December 20.

“The public’s response has been tremendous, with thousands of people getting their booster jabs at vaccination centres such as Elland Road and Jacobs Well in West Yorkshire, Northern General Hospital and Priory Campus in South Yorkshire, Askham Bar and Yorkshire Event Centre in North Yorkshire, Newcastle Racecourse and Nightingale North East, together with Princes Quay at Hull.”

Almost 800,000 booster jabs were delivered at some 540 vaccination sites across the North East and Yorkshire in the seven days from December 13, including over 150,128 in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

Dr Oade added: “A top-up, or booster dose of vaccine significantly improves your protection against the Omicron strain, preventing around 75 per cent of people getting any Covid symptoms. To anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated, please come forward as soon as you’re eligible for your booster jab. In the coming days walk-in opportunities will be available at most of our vaccination sites.

“I would also encourage people who are yet to have one vaccination to come forward for their Covid-19 vaccine, including those aged between 12 and 15 years, as the NHS seeks to protect the nation from the Omicron strain of the virus.”

Every adult over 18 is eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccination following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. With some sites busy, the best way to guarantee your jab is to book it through the National Booking Service or by calling 119. People can use the NHS online walk-in finder to find their nearest walk-in site.