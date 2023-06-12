Couple who vanished with one-year-old baby could be in South Yorkshire, say police

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a couple and their one-year-old son - who may have an undiagnosed medical condition, after they vanished, with detectives believing they may have links to South Yorkshire.

Couple Jurian and Brisilda Baxhia are believed to be somewhere in the north of England with their one-year-old baby boy.

Jurian and Brisilda Baxhia have vanished with their one-year-old son, who may have an undiagnosed medical condition

The family were last seen at Sheffield Children's Hospital in March this year, and police believe they have connections to the South Yorkshire area, as well as to County Durham and Northumbria.

Launching an urgent appeal today, a spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Police are trying to trace the couple because it is thought the baby could have an undiagnosed medical condition, which requires further examination by doctors."

Jurian and Brisilda Baxhia could be in South Yorkshire with their one-year-old son. The police are asking for the public's help to trace the family

They added: "If the parents see this appeal, please attend your nearest hospital with your child so that he can be checked by medical staff."