Couple say "I do" in moving wedding ceremony at Sheffield palliative care unit

A couple said “I do” in a moving wedding ceremony in a Sheffield palliative care unit where the groom is being cared for as he battles cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Pas, an ex-serviceman submariner married long-term partner Allison Brown at the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit in Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, on Tuesday (July 15).

Frank has been at the unit for two weeks, following his battle with cancer being deemed terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Pas, an ex-serviceman submariner married long-term partner Allison Brown at the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit in Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, on Tuesday (July 15).

He and Allison couple met more than 18 years ago over a pint in Sheffield, and set up home together in Harthill, Rotherham.

Frank previously battled cancer two years ago, and after chemotherapy in Sheffield he was given the all-clear after a year.

However, when he went on holiday and began feeling unwell, he returned and saw a doctor, who gave him the sad news that the cancer had returned and had spread into his bones, pancreas, liver, and kidneys, and it was not going to be treatable.

Gary Crossland, 67, from Clowne, near Chesterfield, has been a friend of Frank’s for over 30 years and was at his wedding this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Pas, an ex-serviceman submariner married long-term partner Allison Brown at the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit in Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, on Tuesday (July 15).

“The staff at Macmillan are angels. They put a spread on for them for their wedding,” he said.

“They kept it very quiet because of the other patients. There were some witnesses - myself and his daughter, and his son too.”

Gary helped to organise a fundraising barbeque for Macmillan with the Sheffield Submariners Group, on behalf of Frank.

He said: “We were both in submarines, Frank served on service ships and diesel boats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraising event held to raise money for the Macmillan palliative care unit at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield raised hundreds of pounds

The Sheffield Submariners Group is made up of around 30 members who attended a fundraising event at The Commericial in Chapeltown on Saturday, July 5.

“We had a lovely barbeque, there was great support from The Commercial and we raised £440,” said Gary.

“Frank sent a donation to everyone at the barbeque to get a drink because he wasn’t able to be there. We sent him the pictures and were really overwhelmed with the donations that we had raised,” he said.

Gary spoke highly of his friend.

“He is so outgoing and lovable. He would do anything for anybody, for friends or in Sheffield,” Gary explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was always there if anyone needed a lift. Always been supportive to all Submariner members, and very charitable to other charities too.”

The money raised is to be presented to the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit at the Northern General Hospital today.