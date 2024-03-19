Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The duo behind The Great British Pub Crawl have visited Sheffield as they strive to have a drink in every pub, micropub and bar across the UK.

Nottingham couple Dale and Holly have taken to social media to give their verdict on just some of the Steel City’s fantastic bars and pubs after they visited the city yesterday, on March 17. While it may have been a Sunday, it also marked St Patrick’s Day, meaning the pair got a good feel of the vibrant nightlife in the city.

Since launching the mission in March 2022, the couple have visited Sheffield before, but not since creating their YouTube channel seven months ago. Their trip can be watched in a 16-minute video here.

Dale and Holly, of The Great British Pub Crawl, visited 17 pubs in Sheffield on St Patrick's Day. Photo: youtube.com/@thegreatbritishpubcrawl

Dale and Holly tried out a total of 16 city centre pubs they had never been to before; these were: The Museum, The Bessemer, The Head of Steam, The Graduate, The Globe, Sheffield Tap, Extra Time Sports Bar, Rutland Arms, The Red Lion, Yates, Lloyds No.1 Bar, MOJO, FirePit Rocks, Molly Malone's, The Grapes, and Fagan's.

They also revisited The Roebuck Tavern on Charles Street, describing it as “a great pub with rustic charm” to their 30,000 followers on Facebook.

High praise was given to The Head Of Steam for its knowledgeable staff and ‘decent’ food menu, the award-winning Sheffield Tap, the ‘impressive’ Rutland Arms, and The Red Lion, described as a ‘proper old school boozer’.

But the real highlight of the day was Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern on West Street, which was unsurprisingly packed on St Paddy’s Day, even while the sun was still out. They described it as “packed out with a party vibe, a proper Irish singer and an atmosphere that could have kept the Titanic afloat,” before adding: “What a pint of Guinness.”

They then head to The Grapes and Fagan’s - two of the city’s Irish pubs, both of which were packed, and places the couple pledged to revisit on a quieter day.

The couple concluded: “So... how was our day out in Sheffield? It was AWESOME. Much Guinness was consumed and after four days solid and 80 pubs visited in that time, this was the perfect way to finish off our party!