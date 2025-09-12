Council told to pay family £1,900 over failures in special needs support

Barnsley Council has been told to apologise and pay a family £1,900 after failures linked to a child’s special educational needs provision, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.

The watchdog upheld a complaint from a parent, referred to as Mrs X, who said the council failed to provide suitable education and support in her child’s Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan and delayed reviewing the plan.

Investigators concluded the council did not provide any of the plan’s quantified support between January 2024 and the end of the academic year, delayed progressing an annual review beyond statutory timescales, and was too slow to arrange alternative education once it had decided extra provision was needed. The Ombudsman said the failures meant the child missed about two-and-a-half terms of suitable education and that the delay also pushed back the family’s right to appeal the updated plan to a tribunal.

The investigation covered the period from 10 August 2023 to 24 July 2024. Matters outside that window were not considered, including issues overlapping with an appeal to the Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Tribunal.

As part of the agreed remedy, the council will pay an additional £1,150 for missed education on top of £2,000 already paid, £250 for frustration and lost opportunity caused by delays to the EHC plan review, and £500 for the impact on the child’s education and wellbeing arising from the loss of support for nearly two terms. The council has also agreed to apologise to Mrs X.

Councillor Ashley Peace, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, said: “While we’re unable to comment on the details of individual cases involving children, we accept the Ombudsman’s findings in full. We take all Local Government Ombudsman enquiries seriously, and we’re applying the learning from this case into practice so we can continue improving the support that’s available for families in our borough.”