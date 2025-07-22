Council officers back housing plan on ‘grey belt’ Oxspring site

A new plan to build six homes on Green Belt land west of Millstones in Oxspring has been recommended for approval by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council planning officers, bringing a long-contested site back under consideration.

Yorkshire Land Limited is seeking full planning permission for the mixed-size development, which would include two two-bedroom homes, two three-bedroom homes, and two large four-bedroom detached properties, alongside landscaping and infrastructure.

The site, bordered by the River Don, mature woodland, and existing housing,has a complex planning history. At least six similar proposals have been refused or dismissed at appeal over the past three decades, including as recently as December 2024.

However, changes to national planning policy introduced in the latest version of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) have prompted a fresh assessment. The site is now being classed as “grey belt”, a sub-category of Green Belt land that may be appropriate for development in specific circumstances.

In a report, BMBC planning officers concluded the land does not strongly contribute to key Green Belt purposes, such as checking urban sprawl or preserving historic towns, and meets the new policy criteria for sustainable, limited-scale development on grey belt.

If approved, the new homes would be built above flood risk zones, include biodiversity enhancements such as hedgehog highways, and avoid damage to surrounding ancient woodland. However, the development would result in a 76 per cent net loss in biodiversity on site, which would be offset through the purchase of habitat units from a biodiversity bank.

The proposal has drawn objections from Oxspring Parish Council and 11 residents, who cite Green Belt loss, ecological harm, development precedent, flood risks, and the site’s planning history as reasons for refusal.

Concerns were also raised about alleged degradation of the land, invasive species such as Japanese knotweed, and the potential for further development of nearby land owned by the applicant.

Ward Councillor Alex Burnett called the application before the council’s Planning Regulatory Board, given the level of local concern.

Despite this, planning officers say that the new policy context and the site’s sustainable location, within walking distance of Oxspring’s amenities including a school, shop, pub and bus routes, tip the balance in favour of approval. They say the development would not cause unacceptable harm to visual amenity, neighbouring properties, highway safety, flood risk, or biodiversity, provided strict planning conditions are applied.

Among the 26 proposed conditions are controls on external materials, landscaping, construction hours, biodiversity measures, drainage, and lighting to protect wildlife.

The application will be decided by Barnsley Council’s Planning Regulatory Board at its next meeting on July 29 with officers recommending that councillors grant planning permission.