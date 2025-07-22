Council leader brands Orgreave inquiry ‘significant and overdue’

Rotherham Council’s leader has welcomed the government’s decision to launch a statutory public inquiry into the policing of picket lines at Orgreave, calling it “a significant and overdue step towards transparency and accountability.”

The announcement, made by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to the former coking plant site last week, has sparked renewed hope among survivors of the 1984 confrontation, many of whom have spent decades campaigning for justice.

Now, the leader of RMBC, councillor Chris Read, has welcomed the news.

Cllr Read said: “This announcement marks a significant and overdue step towards transparency and accountability. For over 40 years, former miners, their families, and our local communities have endured uncertainty. We commend the government for finally taking action.”

The council has long supported calls for a full investigation. In 2015, councillors led a motion urging the government to establish an independent inquiry, citing serious concerns about police violence, evidence manipulation, and potential cover-ups. A second call came in 2017, following the Home Office’s refusal to act, something councillors described at the time as a “grave injustice.”

The inquiry, due to begin in the autumn and chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield, Pete Wilcox, will have full statutory powers, including the ability to compel witnesses and evidence.

Campaigners hope it will shine a light on what happened on 18 June 1984, when a mass deployment of police officers and striking miners clashed in what became one of the most controversial episodes of the 1984–85 miners’ strike.

Ninety-five miners were arrested that day. All were later acquitted amid serious allegations of police perjury and collusion.

Cllr Read also expressed the authority’s “deep gratitude” to the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, the National Union of Mineworkers, and others who have fought to keep the issue in the public eye.

“We now look forward to a full and timely inquiry that brings clarity, closure, and justice to those affected,” Cllr Read added.