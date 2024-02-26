Council chairman visits businesses helping to celebrate tourism in West Lindsey

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, visited Uncle Henry's, in Gainsborough

Coun Stephen Bunney, council chairman, visited two award winning tourism businesses to see how West Lindsey businesses are contributing to a thriving visitor economy.

One of the businesses was Uncle Henry’s, a farm shop, butchery and café, just outside of Gainsborough.

Coun Bunney was joined by Emma Blandford, the fifth generation to work in the family business.

The site was purchased by Henry Wright in 1991 and has gone to strength to strength, expanding with a Behind the Garden Wall experience and a children’s play area.

The farm shop showcases quality and tasty products made on their own farm and by small independent food producers from Lincolnshire and beyond.

It offers its own traditional butchery, bakery, deli, cheese counter, freshly baked local speciality bread, free range eggs and local milk, free from products including vegan ranges and hampers.

At their butchers, they cure and smoke their own bacon and hams in the traditional dry-cured way.

However, sausages are their speciality, with over eight varieties available at any one time.

Uncle Henry’s also have an award-winning café on site, preparing homemade dishes from their own products and locally sourced.

Alongside this they also have a unique blend of coffee, roasted specially for their visitors.

Emma Blandford, manager at Uncle Henry’s, said: “We now have electric car charging and it is supplied with renewable energy generated on the farm by their anaerobic digester meaning that the energy is sustainable.”

As well as Uncle Henry’s, Coun Bunney also visited Wild Pines Park in Market Rasen.

Coun Bunney said: “It has been both interesting and insightful visiting businesses across West Lindsey.

“Their hard work and dedication to the tourism industry is second to none and I’ve taken away useful information.

“Each of them does their best for their community and it’s amazing to see.