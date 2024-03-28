Council asks public to name new footbridge

Barnsley Council has invited residents to suggest a name for a new bridge in the town centre.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:09 GMT
Currently known as Market Gate Bridge, Barnsley Council hopes members of the public will suggest a new name that ‘reflects the rich history of Barnsley’.

The bridge links The Glass Works square with the transport interchange and Market Gate car park, and BMBC says there is a small amount of ‘cosmetic’ works to complete.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “When Network Rail closed the Jumble Lane level crossing for safety reasons, we were given an opportunity to create something special in the heart of the town centre as part of the ongoing regeneration. I believe we’ve certainly done that.

Market Gate BridgeMarket Gate Bridge
“It was important that the new bridge was of as high a quality as The Glass Works. While it’s taken longer than we all would have liked to get here, it has been worth the wait.

“We’ve called it Market Gate Bridge for a while, but we wanted to take the chance to gather suggestions from our residents on a new name for the bridge now it’s complete.

“Similarly to The Glass Works, we’re looking for ideas which reflect the rich history of Barnsley. I’m sure we’ll receive some fantastic ideas and I look forward to seeing the suggestions our residents have.”

Resdients are being asked to make suggestions through an online form until April 17.

Suggestions will be decided by a panel of representatives from businesses and organisations in and around the town centre, and the chosen name will be unveiled later this year.

