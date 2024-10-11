Council allocates £80,000 activity funding for Rother Valley improvements
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has approved the redistribution of £80,000 from its active lives programme to support its improvement schemes at Rother Valley and Thrybergh Country Parks.
The authority had secured £5.5m in government funding to upgrade facilities at Rother Valley Country Park, adding a waterfront cafe, play areas and parking.
But plans to relocate the park’s cycling centre and build a riverside walking path and events space have been scrapped due to increasing material and construction costs.
Plans for a new cafe at Thrybergh Country Park were also axed, and the existing cafe will instead be refurbished.
This week, RMBC officials approved the reallocation of £80,000 from its active lives project, which aimed to fund schemes to encourage active and healthy lifestyles.
However, the project has been met with delays in securing external funding needed to bring the schemes forward.
The decision will help to ensure that the government funding, which must be spent by March 2025, will be fully utilised in Rotherham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.