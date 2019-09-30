Could you offer lovely puss Thornton his much-needed Sheffield 'Forever Home?'

Meet Thornton

This ten-year-old boy was living rough on the streets until March, when he was brought to Sheffield Animal Centre.

RSPCA Sheffield spokesman, Adam Spencer, said: “He had several infected wounds after being attacked by other cats and he could barely eat or groom himself due to a horribly infected and painful mouth; his fur was badly matted in places too. A caring member of the public took him to the vets for his treatment and after his dental surgery and treatment for his wounds, he came to us to recover and get well again.

“When he first came to us he was quite shy and nervous. He would spend most of his time hiding away in his den, buried under his blankets and would even give the odd hiss and grumble if he felt out of his depth. As always our fabulous cattery team got to work to gain his trust and help him to feel more comfortable.

“A few weeks on and he is very much a different gent. Thorton now enjoys spending time out in his pen, having a snooze or sitting by the door waiting to catch the attention of anyone who is nearby. He enjoys attention and fuss and he loves a chat, with his favourite people Thornton can be a real snuggle bum.

“This handsome chap does still have a quirky side to him but more often than not he really likes to be spending time with his carers, he likes to think he`s the feline supervisor on his block.

“This boy has had the most awful time of suffering and now we can`t wait to help put that right. He`s already healthier and happier but he is on long term medication to help to keep his joints pain free and comfortable. All we need now is to find his forever home so he can live the rest of his life as a loved, pampered puss. He`s ideally suited to a quieter home where any children are secondary school age but we would consider younger children if considerate of Thornton`s needs and if he is happy in their company. He would also like to be the only cat in the household.

“Could you offer this chap the home of his dreams?”