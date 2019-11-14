Could you give Teigan a loved life, asks Sheffield animal charity the RSPCA

Could you give Teigan a new home?

The eleven-year-old Maine Coon breed, who has a beautiful tabby and white coat, ended up at the Sheffield branch of the animal charity, the RSPCA, as her owners were no longer able to offer her the care she needed.

When she arrived, she found the upheaval to her life very upsetting and she struggled with the cattery environment.

She was really worried and chose to hide away, growling, hissing and even lashing out at times when people

were in her space.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “ We tried our best to make her more happy and comfortable, moving her to a quieter, less populated area of the cattery and giving her dedicated carers for minimal change to her routine.

“This, along with our usual daily socialisation routine suited her much better and we very soon started to see Teigan start to relax and settle.”

They added: “ She has grown in confidence over the last few months and n ow she is a loving and affectionate girl , who loves to rub around your legs .

“She loves a bit of playtime.

“She loves spending time with her carers now but we do everything very much on her terms as she become easily over stimulated and on occasion can still nip or lash out but it is getting much less now as her bonds develop with her carers.”

An independent girl, Teigan is looking for a cat experienced, adult only home where she can be the only puss.

She’s looking for a home where she can be loved and adored for the quirky girl that she is.

She will need lots of love and support whilst she settles in and gets used to her new family and home at her own pace.

The spokesman added: “ This sweet girl has been very misunderstood and now she just wants the chance to live a loved life.

“Could you offer Teigan the home of her dreams?”

If you ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​would like more information about Teigan, or any other animals at the Sheffield RSPCA, visit the website www.rspcasheffield.org.