Could you give Shay the loving Sheffield forever home that she deserves?

Shay is seeking a forever home

This beautiful chocolate-coloured crossbreed was brought to Sheffield Animal Centre back in June.

RSPCA Sheffield spokesman, Adam Spencer, said: “Shay is a beautiful young lady who was brought to us by RSPCA Officers due to welfare concerns.

“She is wary of new people and needs to really get to know you before you see her true, beautiful personality but when she does trust you, she is your absolute best friend, enjoying lovely walks and cuddles but also seeking support and reassurance from you when she feels out of her depth and in need of a little extra guidance and care.

“Shay is very polite and friendly around other dogs, and she really seems to enjoy canine company and may benefit from a home with an existing, friendly and confident dog who she can buddy up with and gain confidence from.

“Shay is looking for an experienced, dog owning home where someone is around for much of the day – especially whilst she settles - who is happy to offer much time to help this girl to continue to grow in confidence and expand her skills and knowledge.

“She`s ideally suited to a quiet home with adults and older teens where she can relax and enjoy life without worry and pressure.

“She`s an adorable girl, aged just nine months, who needs a little extra love and TLC to help her through the scary stuff whilst she learns about all the brilliant things life has to offer.”

The Sheffield Animal Centre, based in Attercliffe, rehabilitates and rehomes unwanted, neglected and abandoned cats and dogs.

Adam added: “We re-home around 1,000 animals per year from our centre, all of which have come to us as the result of, and to be rescued from, cruelty or neglect, or because their owners are no longer able to care for them. Our job is to rehabilitate and re-home these animals and to raise the funds to do so.”

Could you offer Shay a wonderful new life?